On Sunday, soldiers of the Indian Army paid their last respects to Indian Army's dog, Axel, who lost its life in action. 'Axel', an Indian Army dog lost his life in a counter-terrorist operation in the Kashmir valley on Saturday during a building clearance operation there.

Check tweet:

Baramulla, J&K | Last respects being paid to the Indian Army's dog, Axel, who lost its life in action after being hit by a bullet in an operation yesterday pic.twitter.com/72Wjx1XAEg — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)