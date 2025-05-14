Rizwan Qureshi, a meat seller in his mid-40s from Kadambagachhi, Barasat, was arrested on Tuesday by Barasat Police for allegedly uploading an anti-national post on Facebook. The post, a morphed image showing the Indian Prime Minister bowing before his Pakistani counterpart, triggered outrage and unrest in North 24 Parganas. Locals vandalised Qureshi’s three meat shops at Champadali More and physically assaulted him in public. He initially fled but was arrested later from a Barasat hideout. Police have registered a separate case regarding the vandalism. SP Pratiksha Jharkharia confirmed the arrest and said an investigation is ongoing into both the offensive post and the mob violence that followed. ‘No Matter What Happens, We Have To Support Pakistan’: Man Arrested in UP’s Sambhal for Posting Content Supporting Pakistan on Instagram (Watch Video).

Meat Seller Beaten in Barasat

Today, in Barasat town of West Bengal meat shop owner Rizwan Qureshi posted on Facebook praising Pakistan. Locals got angry,vandalized his shop and Gave him Proper Treatment 👍@MrSinha_ @AskAnshul @abhijitmajumder @ExSecular@Warlock_Shubh @indianrightwing pic.twitter.com/hiA5jJnHFQ — Nilay Sarkar (@nilaysarkar8888) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)