A wedding in Bareilly took an unexpected turn when a heavily intoxicated groom mistakenly placed the wedding garland around his friend’s neck instead of the bride’s. The bizarre incident occurred in Kyoldiya, under the jurisdiction of Kyoldiya Police Station, and has since gone viral on social media. According to reports, the bride was enraged upon realizing that the groom was drunk. Furious over his behaviour, she refused to go ahead with the wedding and called off the ceremony on the spot. She also sent the wedding procession, which had travelled from Barkheda in Pilibhit, back without any celebrations. A video of the incident shows police questioning the groom and his father about the events that led to the cancellation. In the footage, an officer can be heard asking them about the situation and even inquiring if they had eaten. The video has since gained widespread attention online, sparking discussions about wedding mishaps and alcohol consumption during ceremonies. Bareilly: Over 150 Booked for Celebratory Firing, Obscene Dance at Wedding Event in Fatehganj, Video Goes Viral.

