A Facebook status by a man in Bareilly has caused outrage, leading the police to probe. Man identified as Sajid had posted "Pakistan Zindabad" on his Facebook wall, which soon caught the attention of the local police. But when questioned at the police station, he denied it and said "Pakistan Murdabad," reports say. He was allegedly beaten for his support for the neighbouring country during the India-Pakistan war. Bareilly: CDPO Official Caught on Camera Taking INR 70,000 Bribe From Woman for Anganwadi Job in UP, Video Goes Viral.

Man Punished by Authorities in UP for Sharing ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

साजिद ने FB पर लिखा – "पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद" अब थाने में कह रहा है– "पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद" 📍बरेली, यूपी pic.twitter.com/uMhXfPeoOJ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 12, 2025

