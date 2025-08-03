A Nepali woman was brutally assaulted by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Saturday night, August 2, after being mistaken for a thief. The victim, identified as Sushmita Saru Magar alias Kajal from Nepal's Pokhara, had come to the city seeking employment and was staying at the home of an acquaintance in Baradari. According to police, she stepped onto the terrace around 1 am to take a phone call when residents, suspecting her of theft, raised an alarm and chased her. In a panic, she jumped from the roof and was then beaten with sticks by the mob. A disturbing video of the attack, now viral on social media, shows her pleading with folded hands and insisting, “I am not a thief,” as the assault continued. Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident, and the woman remains hospitalised in serious condition. Bareilly Horror: Man Hangs Wife Upside Down and Brutally Assaults Her, UP Police Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Bareilly : नोएडा से बरेली दोस्तों से मिलने आई एक नेपाली लड़की को हैवानों ने जमकर पीटा. वे लड़की को चोर समझकर लाठी डंडों से पीटते रहे. लड़की बख्श देने और रहम की भीख मांगती रही. हाथ जोड़कर पुलिस को बुलाने की मिन्नतें करती रही. बाल पकड़कर उसे बुरी तरह पीटा गया। पुलिस ने चार को किया… pic.twitter.com/630ZWftaED — Tanseem Haider तनसीम हैदर (@TanseemHaider) August 3, 2025

नेपाली मूल की लड़की सुष्मिता उर्फ काजल नोयडा में जॉब करती है, वह मित्रों से मिलने बरेली आई थी, किला थाना क्षेत्र के एक मकान में थी, रात में छत पर टहलने लगी, इस बीच लोगों ने शोर मचा दिया, वह छत से कूद गई, इसके बाद उसे भीड़ ने दबोच लिया और फिर चोर समझ कर, उसे बेरहमी से पीटा, उसका… pic.twitter.com/SjGY2Appzw — Gautam Sandesh (@atgautamsandesh) August 2, 2025

