The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against BBC under the Foreign Exchange Management Act for irregularities in foreign funding, news agency ANI reported. This comes weeks after the British broadcaster had on January 17 released a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots titled “India: The Modi Question”. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Censures BBC for Documentary on 2002 Gujarat Riots.

BBC in Trouble in India

Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against BBC under Foreign Exchange Management Act for irregularities in foreign funding: ED pic.twitter.com/NSsv4zoZW5 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

