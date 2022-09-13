At least one person was killed and several others were injured after two bike-borne criminals started raining bullets on innocent pedestrians along NH 31 and NH 28 on Tuesday evening. Barricades have been put across the district by the police after the rampage. Police are trying to identify the two persons have been spotted on the bike in the CCTV footage from Bachhwara area. The victims were being rushed to Begusarai Sadar hospital on Tuesday evening and are undergoing treatment.

Check Tweet:

Begusarai, Bihar | Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital: Doctor, Govt hospital in Teghra As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured. pic.twitter.com/9Gn9hrtu1f — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

