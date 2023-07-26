The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strict action in response to the tail strike incident involving IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad on June 15. The license of the IndiGo captain has been suspended for three months, while the co-pilot will face a one-month suspension. The aircraft experienced a tail strike upon landing in Ahmedabad, leading to grounding for assessment and repairs as per necessary safety protocols. Nagpur-Bound IndiGo Flight Suffers Tail Strike During Landing, No Injuries Reported; Airline Says Incident Is Being Investigated.

DGCA Suspends License of IndiGo Pilots

DGCA has suspended the license of IndiGo captain for three months and co-pilot for one month for landing in Ahmedabad with a tail strike. The incident occurred on June 15. pic.twitter.com/EcYxIjtdYH — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

