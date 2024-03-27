A video from the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) shopping complex in Jayanagar, has sparked widespread outrage. The video, which has gone viral, shows a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshal manhandling an elderly man selling bags on roadside. The BBMP marshals, who reportedly work on a contract basis with private companies, have been accused of harassing footpath vendors. Vendors have complained about their products being confiscated and stored in godowns. According to reports, the elderly man in the video was not encroaching on any space but was merely trying to sell bags in a public yard. The incident has led to widespread outrage among netizens, with many condemning the marshal’s actions. Bengaluru: Couple Abused, Assaulted by Family for Parking Car Near Their House, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Elderly Man Manhandled in Bengaluru

A disturbing video has emerged from the Bengaluru Development Authority (#BDA) shopping complex in #Jayanagar 4th Block in #Bengaluru. In the video that has now gone viral, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (#BBMP) marshal is seen manhandling an old man selling bags. The BBMP… pic.twitter.com/CuZstK0iez — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 26, 2024

