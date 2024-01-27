In a recent incident, a fire broke out at a paint shop located in the bustling Chikpete Market area of Bengaluru, Karnataka. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident. The local fire department was prompt in their response, with three fire tenders arriving at the scene swiftly. The fire was successfully extinguished, preventing further damage to the surrounding area. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Goregaon Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts After Blast in Mumbai's Asmi Industrial Complex.

Bengaluru Fire

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Fire broke out in a paint shop in Chikpete Market area. No injuries have been reported so far. Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. pic.twitter.com/2cqWGhmrYQ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

