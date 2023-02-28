At least one person died and another was injured after a portion of a dargah collapsed during demolition work by administration near Avenue road, Market circle in Bengaluru. Two workers were working there. They were badly injured and were taken to hospital. More details are awaited. Delhi Wall Collapse: One Dead As Church Building Wall Collapses in Shakurpur.

Portion of Dargah Collapses During Demolition Work:

Karnataka | One dead, one injured after a portion of a dargah collapsed during demolition work by administration near Avenue road, Market circle in Bengaluru. Two workers were working there. They were badly injured & were taken to hospital: Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP West Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gUQYTWtkVk — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)