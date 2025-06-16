Ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber, and Rapido have suspended bike taxi operations in Karnataka, complying with a Karnataka High Court directive that bans such services due to the absence of a regulatory framework. The suspension took effect on Monday, June 16, with Uber rebranding its bike taxi option to "Moto Courier" and Ola removing the service from its app. Rapido, in a message to users, said it respects the law and is working with the government to reinstate the service. The High Court, responding to appeals by Ola and Uber, has asked the state government to file a response by June 20, with the next hearing scheduled for June 24. Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban: Karnataka High Court Extends Service Deadline to June 15, 2025, Refuses To Stay Half Order.

Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban Comes Into Effect, Rapido, Ola, Uber Suspend Bike Taxi

