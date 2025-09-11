A dramatic altercation broke out between a woman passenger and a BMTC bus driver near Peenya on Tumakuru Road, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, leading to both exchanging slaps in front of stunned commuters. A video recorded by a bystander shows the woman confronting the driver, climbing up the ramp behind his seat, and slapping him during the heated exchange. The driver instantly retaliated with a slap of his own, escalating the situation further. While the exact cause of the quarrel remains under investigation, the incident quickly spread on social media. Taking cognizance of the viral video, Bengaluru City Police confirmed on their official X account that the complaint has been forwarded to the concerned police officers for necessary action. Bengaluru: Auto Rickshaw Driver Holds Baby While Driving Through Traffic, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

BMTC Driver, Woman Passenger Slap Each Other in Public Spat on Tumakuru Road

We have forwarded your complaint to concerned police officers for necessary action. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) September 10, 2025

