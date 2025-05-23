On a plea seeking a ban or regulation of all online and offline betting apps, the Supreme Court sent a notice to the Centre on Friday. Evangelist Dr. KA Paul filed the petition, claiming that these platforms encourage gambling and are destroying the lives of millions of young people. While acknowledging the gravity of the problem, a bench made up of Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh said that imposing a total ban through legislation might not be totally successful. Justices Surya Kant noted that, "People are voluntarily doing these things. What can be done? Principally, we are with you, it should be stopped...but probably you are under a misconception that it can be stopped through a law. Just like we can't stop people from committing murder, despite the law. According to the court, it will wait for the Centre's response and, if necessary, may send notices to every state. The issue is currently being further examined. Betting Apps Scam: YouTuber Anvesh Says ‘Telangana DGP and Several IAS Officers Involved in INR 300 Crore Betting Scam’, Booked.

J Kant: This issue has been dealt with by this Court. People are voluntarily doing these things. What can be done? Principally we are with you, it should be stopped...but probably you are under a misconception that it can be stopped through a law. Just like we can't stop people… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 23, 2025

#BreakingNews 🚨 The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre after hearing a plea filed that sought a ban or regulation of all online and offline betting apps. https://t.co/vIMczm8RBG pic.twitter.com/mq1gmukaQa — Mint (@livemint) May 23, 2025

