Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra has landed in controversy after an audio clip surfaced in which he is heard threatening a panchayat secretary during a phone call over a death certificate inquiry. The Maner MLA allegedly said, “Joote se maarenge tumko” (I’ll hit you with my shoe), after the official failed to recognise him. The audio, now viral on social media, has sparked outrage. A case has been registered against MLA Bhai Virendra for issuing threats, while a show-cause notice has also been issued to the secretary for his conduct during the call. Fact Check: Was BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Caught in Obscene Act With Woman? Old Video Goes Viral Again With Fake Claim About Fictional Legislator.

Bhai Virendra Viral Audio ‘Joote Se Marenge’ Controversy

