Amid escalating tensions over the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra violence, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge's criticism by stating, "We need Rahul Gandhi during elections, brother." Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge had earlier taken to X to criticise Sarma with a newspaper clipping; he asked in his tweet, "Why to wait for the Lok Sabha elections Himanta Biswas Sarma ji? If Rahul Gandhi ji has broken the law, why don’t you go ahead and do the needful." This exchange follows an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking a crowd during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' Rahul Gandhi dared Assam to file more cases, asserting he won't be intimidated. Sarma, in response, hinted at arrests post-Lok Sabha elections to prevent politicisation of the issue. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Dares Assam Police To File More FIRs; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Arrests To Be Made After Lok Sabha Elections.

We need Rahul Gandhi during election Brother https://t.co/00S3zGSFSk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2024

