Baramati MP and NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news of the demise of her aunt Bharati Pawar. In her post, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule shared two pictures of her aunt and wrote, "Heartbroken to share that my dearest aunt, my mother - Bharati Pratap Pawar has passed away. This is an immense personal loss for our family & words cannot truly express the grief." The Baramati MP further said that her aunt will forever be in their hearts. Bharat Pawar was married to Pratap Pawar, an Indian industrialist and the chairman and managing director of Sakal Papers. Supriya Sule Dismisses EVM Rigging Charge: NCP-SP Leader Says ‘How Can I Claim Scam When I Got Elected 4 Times Through Electronic Voting Machines’, Opposes Recount Request in Baramati (Video).

Supriya Sule's Aunt Bharati Pawar Passes Away

