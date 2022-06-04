The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha by-elections. As per the notification released, Ghanshyam Lodhi and Dinesh Lal Yadav will contest from Uttar Pradesh, CM Manik Saha from Tripura, Rajesh Bhatia from Delhi, and Gangotri Kujur from Jharkhand.

Check tweet:

