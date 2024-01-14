A woman in Vastranagari, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, was caught on camera vandalising a car with stones following a neighborhood dispute. The woman was seen picking up stones from the road and throwing them at the parked car, breaking all the windows and the front windshield. The incident, which took place on January 12, attracted a crowd of onlookers and the video has since gone viral on social media. The Bhimganj police intervened, took people from both sides to the police station, and later controlled the situation. Despite the drama, both parties declined to file an FIR after counselling and were released with a warning. ‘Meri Rangoli Kyun Mitai’: Woman Vandalises Car After Man Mistakenly Drives Vehicle Over Her Floor Art in Narsinghpur, Viral Video Surfaces.

Woman Vandalises Car in Bhilwara

