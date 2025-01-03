In a shocking turn of events during a protest against the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory, two young men in Bhopal doused themselves with petrol in a desperate attempt to draw attention to their cause. The incident took a horrifying turn when someone in the crowd reportedly set them on fire, leaving the protesters severely injured and fighting for their lives. The protest was aimed at opposing the transportation and incineration of hazardous waste from the infamous Union Carbide plant to Pithampur. Activists have long expressed concerns over the potential environmental and health hazards posed by burning the waste. The Bhopal gas tragedy claimed the lives of several thousand people after deadly gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Pithampur Industrial Area of Dhar District.

2 Men Douse Themselves With Petrol in Protest Against Shifting of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

