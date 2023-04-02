A shocking video has surfaced from Bhopal's Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, in which miscreants were seen wreaking havoc on the campus. A video shot from the corridor of the university hostel showed the gang going from door to door, vandalizing objects and daring the occupants. The fight broke out between two students of the university over a girl student. One of the boys then summoned a group of outsiders to retaliate. The video of the gang committing ruckus at the campus was caught on CCTV. Video: Woman Thrashed by In-Laws, Lawyers Outside Court Premises in Etah, Police Launch Probe.

Ruckus At Bhopal University

#BREAKING | Ruckus in #Bhopal's Makhan Lal University. On camera miscreants can be seen ransacking the hostel. @makarandkale reports pic.twitter.com/EfFhVhzJm2 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 1, 2023

