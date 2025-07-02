A speeding SUV crashed into a road divider on Bhopal’s Subhash Nagar overbridge late Tuesday night, July 1, causing the vehicle to flip over. The impact was so severe that the SUV’s front wheels detached, and the bumper was thrown onto the road. Five passengers, including two women, were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital by locals who helped rescue them. The dramatic crash was caught on camera by bikers trailing the SUV, with the video now going viral on social media. Bhopal Road Accident: Van Carrying School Kids Collides With Divider Amid Heavy Rain in Madhya Pradesh, Children Escape Unhurt.

Bhopal SUV Crash Caught on Camera

Who approved a divider that suddenly starts in the middle of the road? Total setup for disaster!! Engineer or authority responsible needs to be held accountable. This is criminal road design *Speeding car slammed into a divider and overturned on #Bhopal's Subhashnagar flyover.… pic.twitter.com/WmFsBnjerB — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 2, 2025

Speeding SUV Overturns on Overbridge in Bhopal

भोपाल के सुभाष नगर ओवर ब्रिज पर तेज रफ़्तार गाड़ी पलटी pic.twitter.com/pD1T5kwSw2 — Nitendra Sharma (@nitendrasharma2) July 2, 2025

