A shocking incident of a bicycle theft has come to light from Karnataka, where a man stole a bicycle in broad daylight in Bengaluru. According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place on June 2 at HAL 3rd Stage in Bengaluru. A video of the incident was shared by an X who shared the clip and said, "A bicycle thief at HAL3rd stage stealing my tenant's bicycle." The viral clip shows a man entering the premises of a residential property and calmly sitting in a place. As the video moves forward, the man is seen stealing the bicycle, which belongs to the user's tenant. In the end, the accused is seen riding the bicycle after stealing it. Bengaluru Bar Horror: Youths Brutally Assault Staff Over Bill Dispute in Srirampura, Shocking CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Man Steals Bicycle in Broad Daylight in Bengaluru

