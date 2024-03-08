The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has rejected a plea filed by the Congress Party seeking a stay on Income Tax Department proceedings to recover dues and freeze their bank accounts. Senior Advocate Vivek Tamkha, who appeared for the Congress, requested that the order be kept in abeyance for 10 days so that the Indian National Congress (INC) could approach the High Court. However, the bench declined the same, saying that we have no such provision or prayer before us. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to Contest on 16 Seats in Kerala, Leave Four Seats For Constituent Parties.

ITAT Rejects Congress Plea To Stay I-T Recovery

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dismisses the plea moved by the Congress Party which sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their Bank accounts. Senior Advocate Vivek Tamkha who appeared for Congress requested to keep the… pic.twitter.com/mPpja89ayy — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)