On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attended namaz at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Talking about the same Kumar said, "for 2yrs, people could not come here due to COVID; glad that again on Eid, a large number of people have come here. May Bihar & the country move forward & the brotherhood stays."

Check tweet:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attends namaz on the occasion of #EidUlFitr at Gandhi Maidan in Patna Said, "for 2yrs, people could not come here due to COVID; glad that again on Eid, a large number of people have come here. May Bihar & the country move forward & the brotherhood stays." pic.twitter.com/RbiqYkKK1P — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)