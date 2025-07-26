A one-year-old boy reportedly bit a cobra to death after the venomous snake coiled around his hand while he was playing near his home in Bihar's Bettiah. The child, identified as Govinda, fell unconscious shortly after the encounter and was rushed to a nearby Primary Health Centre. He was later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah, where doctors say he is now stable and under observation. According to locals, the cobra had ventured close to the infant. In a reflexive move, the toddler is said to have bitten the snake, killing it instantly. Govinda’s grandmother, Mateshwari Devi, said his mother was collecting firewood nearby when the incident occurred. Snake Viral Video From Bihar: Bhagalpur Man Bitten by Russell’s Viper, Catches the Reptile and Takes It to Hospital for Venom-Ous Tour, Stomach-Churning Moment Goes Viral.

Toddler Bites Cobra to Death in Bihar’s Bettiah

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)