Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Bihar on Sunday. The heavy downpour in Patna's Dakbangla Chauraha area caused severe waterlogging. A local named Amit was quoted by ANI saying that the entire Patna city is flooded with rainwater.

Bihar | Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Patna's Dakbangla Chauraha area "You can see the preparations of our government. Entire Patna city is flooded with rainwater," says Amit, a local pic.twitter.com/31ZUCHm5qc — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)