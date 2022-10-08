The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given permission to kill the tiger that killed nine people in Bagaha in the West Champaran district. Meanwhile, to stop the tiger attack, nets are also being installed. The local police have taken charge. The man-eating tiger has killed as many as four people, including a child, in the last four days. Video: Man-Eater Tiger Kills Minor Girl, Continues Hunt in Residential Areas of Bihar’s Bagaha

Check Tweet:

Bihar | Orders issued to kill 'man-eating' tiger that killed nine people in Bagaha in West Champaran dist Orders for killing a tiger are issued as per procedure when it's established that tiger is accustomed to living in human habitation. Tiger killed 4 people in past 3 days:DFO pic.twitter.com/KaYhZYHmE3 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

