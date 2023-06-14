A video of a driver slapping a female police officer in Bihar's Bhojpur has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday when a police team went to ward number 5 under Koilwar police station limits on a complaint of a man who accused his neighbour of forcefully constructing a house in front of his residence. However, the argument turned violent, and the driver of the police station, identified as Amit Kumar, slapped the woman constable. Following this, the SHO released a statement saying the slap was unintentional and happened by mistake. Video: Uttar Pradesh Policeman Hurls Abuses at Man, Slaps Him Nine Times Within Seconds in Amroha; Suspended.

Bihar Police Personnel Slapped Video:

