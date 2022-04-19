Failure to secure a job after graduation prompted an economics graduate from Bihar to set up a tea stall near Women's College in Patna. Priyanka Gupta, an economics graduate, said, "I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore." She added," There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali?."

Check Tweet:

Bihar: Priyanka Gupta, an economics graduate sets up a tea stall near Women's College in Patna I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali?, she says pic.twitter.com/8jfgwX4vSK — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)