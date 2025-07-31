In a shocking incident in Bihar’s Darbhanga, a minor girl was abducted in broad daylight by a man identified as Hizbul Rehman alias Arju. The entire episode was captured on CCTV, showing the accused chasing the girl and forcibly taking her away on his bike, leaving behind a small child. The girl was returning from her father’s shop when the incident occurred. Her father alleged that Arju had been harassing the family for days and had made extortion demands. Despite prior complaints, police inaction led to public outrage. The girl was eventually rescued 19 hours later, and the accused was arrested. The family, including her sister Preeti, demanded strict action against both Arju and the woman seen interacting with the girl before the abduction. Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Noida: Minor Girl Abducted Outside Mother Teresa School in Sector 53, Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Girl Abducted in Broad Daylight in Bihar

दरभंगा में डेमोग्राफी में बदलाव का असर दिखने लगा है. हिजबुल रहमान ने दिन दहाड़े एक हिंदू युवती का अपहरण कर लिया. किडनैपिंग का वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें देखा जा सकता है युवती एक बच्चे के साथ कहीं जा रही होती है और अचानक फिल्ड में दौड़ने लगती है. तभी बाइक पर हिजबुल रहमान आता है… pic.twitter.com/88IQc44saL — Rajan Kumar Jha (@RealRajanjha) July 30, 2025

