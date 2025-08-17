The Election Commission of India (ECI) has uploaded details of more than 6.5 million names deleted from Bihar’s draft electoral rolls, following the Supreme Court’s August 14 directive to ensure transparency in the revision process. The lists, now accessible through the state Chief Electoral Officer’s and district magistrates’ websites, redirect to the ECI’s voter service portal (voters.eci.gov.in), where citizens can search by EPIC number or assembly constituency booth. The machine-readable PDFs display voter details including name, EPIC number, relation, age, gender, and reason for deletion. A Hindi note on the portal confirms the deletions as of August 1, 2025, while another clarifies that booth-level officers, aided by political party agents and local representatives, compiled the lists. Dissatisfied citizens can file claims using Aadhaar. Although the apex court also directed wide publicity through print, TV, and social media, the ECI has not yet issued advertisements. The Commission must file a compliance report before the next hearing on August 22. Not a Single Objection Filed by Opposition Parties Over SIR of Electoral Roll in Bihar So Far, Says ECI Source.

Bihar Voter List: 65 Lakh Names Deleted, Details Published Online

CEO of Bihar Election Dept publishes details of 65 lakh voters on its website. #ElectionCommissionOfIndia pic.twitter.com/hnH6193cTq — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) August 17, 2025

Over 65 lakh voters whose names were not included in the #BiharSIR2025 draft roll can now check the reason for their deletion using their EPIC number or Assembly Constituency. Here is the link:"https://t.co/JLYAjN3ls6 pic.twitter.com/UhErVjmWIL — Poonam Agarwal (@poonamjourno) August 17, 2025

