STET aspirants protested against education minister of Bihar. They went to the RJD office in Patna with buffaloes and did sloganeering against the minister. There has been a demand for teacher reinstatement of the seventh phase in Bihar for a long time. STET pass candidates are continuously protesting for this. Meanwhile, STET candidates have made a unique demonstration in Patna on Sunday to fulfill their demand. The candidates could be seen placing their demands on papers in front of the buffalo. The candidates are seen shouting their demands in front of the buffalo. Madhya Pradesh: Youth Riding Pillion on Bike Warms His Hands With Portable Bonfire Tied on The Vehicle, Booked After Video Goes Viral .

Watch Viral Video:

भैंस को शिक्षामंत्री बनाकर प्रदर्शन करने RJD दफ्तर पहुँचे STET अभ्यर्थी | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/ZjThtPRBRt — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) January 22, 2023

