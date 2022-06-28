Akash Ambani took over as chairman of the Reliance Jio after Industrialist Mukesh Ambani resigned from the board of the company. Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Tuesday, June 28 announced that Ambani would resign as the director of the company effective from 27 June.

