The Union health ministry has approved Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution dose for people above 18 years who are double vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin. This will be the first time a booster dose of a Covid vaccine different from the one used for primary vaccination is being allowed in the country.

Check Tweet:

Biological E's Corbevax booster shot for Covaxin and Covishield beneficiaries above 18 years of age approved by Government of India: Official sources pic.twitter.com/HWlt90iEAC — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)