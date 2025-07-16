A video going viral on social media shows chaos at Prashant Kishor's rally in Bihar as people jostle to get biryani. Multiple videos allegedly showing "biryani loot" in Bihar have also surfaced online. The bizarre incident took place during Prashant Kishore's rally in Bihar's Bahadurganj. According to reports, the crowd went crazy for biryani during Prashant Kishor's gathering in Bahadurganj. It is reported that people pounced on the food after the aroma of biryani spread far and wide. The incident took place during the Jansuraj Party's "Badlaav Sabha", where Prashant Kishore was supposed to address a gathering. However, instead of listening to Prashant Kishore's speech, people pounced on the biryani prepared at the venue. More Than 60% of People in Bihar Want Change: Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor.

Crowd Goes Crazy for Biryani During Prashant Kishor's Gathering in Bihar

प्रशांत किशोर की सभा में बिरयानी पर टूट पड़ी जनता बिहार के बहादुरगंज में प्रशांत किशोर की सभा में कुछ ऐसा नज़ारा देखने को मिला, जैसे मानो कोई शादी-ब्याह की दावत चल रही . पार्टी ने सभा का आयोजन किया था जहां भीड़ जुटाने के लिए बिरयानी बांटी गई, लेकिन व्यवस्था बिगड़ गई जब देखते ही… pic.twitter.com/zW1hc8Xzha — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) July 16, 2025

Utter Chaos at Prashant Kishor's Gathering Over Biryani

