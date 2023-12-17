Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Dr Raman Singh on Sunday, December 17, filed a nomination for the post of Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker. He was accompanied by former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. Speaking about his nomination. Dr Raman Singh said, "Today nomination has been filed. I will ensure the proper functioning of the Vidha Sabha and that all issues for the welfare of Chhattisgarh are raised." Ramvichar Netam Takes Oath As Protem Speaker of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha in Raipur (Watch Video).

Raman Singh Files Nomination for Post of Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker

#WATCH | BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh CM, Dr Raman Singh files nomination for the post of Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker. Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was also present on this occasion. pic.twitter.com/igNazKfeD0 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

