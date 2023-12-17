Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Ramvichar Netam on Sunday, December 17, took oath as the pro-tem speaker of the Chhattisgarh assembly. According to news agency PTI, Ramvichar Netam was sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha in Raipur today. A video of the BJP leader taking oath has also gone viral on social media. Notably, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to 61-year-old Netam at a function held at the Raj Bhawan. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai To Hold First Cabinet Meeting Today, Discuss Poll Promises.

Ramvichar Netam Takes Oaths as Protem Speaker

VIDEO | BJP leader @RamvicharNetam sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/yqpfdY35ju — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)