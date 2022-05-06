Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has been arrested by Punjab Police. "Hooligans' party BJP leader Tajinder Bagga has been arrested by Punjab police. He had threatened Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying that they will 'not let him live'," Balyan tweeted.

Check Tweet:

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan pic.twitter.com/ibrebvNCeU — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

