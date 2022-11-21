With few days left for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, all parties are putting efforts into their poll campaign. Amid this, BJP has found a little girl as their star campaigner. When little Adhyaba Jadeja started giving a speech, even the top BJP campaigner PM Narendra Modi sat and silently listened to her. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi To Address Rallies in Surendranagar, Jabusar and Navsari Today.

PM Narendra Modi Listens to Girl As She Gives Brief Campaign Speech:

PM @narendramodi listens as a little girl takes over BJP campaign in Gujarat for a while today. @AmanKayamHai_ @news18dotcom #GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/l0EisisbpI — Pragya Kaushika (@pragyakaushika) November 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)