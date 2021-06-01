A post claiming that Black Fungus can spread through farm chickens is in circulation on social media.

PIB Factcheck: This claim is FAKE

There is NO scientific evidence that the infection can spread from chickens to humans.

A post claiming that #BlackFungus can spread through farm chickens is in circulation on social media#PIBFactcheck: This claim is #FAKE There is NO scientific evidence that the infection can spread from chickens to humans Know more about Black Fungus: https://t.co/3cpKggwIDP pic.twitter.com/mLPq2gscxp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 1, 2021

What is #Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) and how can you detect early sign or symptoms of it? Take a look at this #PIBFacTree and learn about the screening, diagnosis and management methods of #Mucormycosis.#IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/IOJPekzHNc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 16, 2021

