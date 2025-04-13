A leopard was safely rescued by Forest Department officials on Sunday, April 13, after being trapped in wire fencing near the Vayphal Toll Plaza on the Samruddhi Expressway in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The animal, which had suffered minor injuries, was promptly transported to the Gorewada Transit Treatment Centre for medical attention. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows forest officials carefully handling the situation and safely rescuing the leopard from the site. The rescue operation was carried out with precision, ensuring the animal’s safety and well-being. Authorities are now monitoring its recovery before it is released back into the wild. Pune Leopard Attack: Big Cat Attacks Minor Girl Playing Outside House in Shirur, Drags Her Inside Sugarcane Field Before Killing Her.

Leopard Trapped on Samruddhi Expressway Safely Rescued

Nagpur, Maharashtra: A leopard trapped in wire fencing near Vayphal Toll Plaza on the Samruddhi Expressway and was safely rescued by the Forest Department. It suffered minor injuries and was admitted to the Gorewada Transit Treatment Centre for treatment pic.twitter.com/tIeW3rmemG — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2025

