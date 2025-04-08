The police on Tuesday, April 8, said that the blast at the house of a Punjab BJP leader is part of a major conspiracy involving Pakistan's ISI, along with notorious figures like Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. Earlier today, a blast was reported outside the residence of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said they were monitoring the CCTV footage and investigating whether it was a grenade attack or something else. Punjab Blast: Explosion Outside Residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar; Police Launch Investigation (Watch Video).

Cops Say Blast a Major Pakistan ISI Conspiracy, Also Find Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti Link

Blast at Punjab BJP leader's house major conspiracy of Pak's ISI, Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti also involved: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2025

Punjab Blast

VIDEO | Punjab: Explosion reported at the residence of former state minister and national executive member of the BJP Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar at around 1 am. Police investigation underway.#PunjabNews #jalandhar (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos… pic.twitter.com/2ccP2Kixfa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2025

