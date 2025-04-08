Jalandhar, April 8: A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar. Police said that they are monitoring the CCTV and investigating whether it was a grenade attack or something else. Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, told reporters, "Around 1 am, we got information of blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else..."

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia told ANI that he heard the sound of thunder. "There was a blast at around 1 am...I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here..." Amritsar Blast: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Hurl Explosive at Thakurdwara Temple in Punjab; Investigation Underway As Video Surfaces.

Punjab Blast

VIDEO | Punjab: Explosion reported at the residence of former state minister and national executive member of the BJP Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar at around 1 am. Police investigation underway.#PunjabNews #jalandhar (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos… pic.twitter.com/2ccP2Kixfa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2025

Manpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Jalandhar, confirmed the incident and told reporters, "The forensic team will inspect and give the report. The incident took place at the residence of Manoranjan Kalia." More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)