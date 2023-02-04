Iqbal Singh Chahal, Municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator on Saturday unveiled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) annual Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24. While presenting the budget, Chahal said that the BMC is planning to install air purifiers in five most crowded areas in Dahisar and Mulund areas. Besides, the civic body is also going purchase 35 EVs under state govt’s campaign and set up charging system in municipal public parking lots. BMC Budget 2023: Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Unveils Rs 52,619.07 Crore Budget.

BMC To Install Air Purifiers in Five Most-Crowded Areas

