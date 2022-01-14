BMC has confirmed that the 15-year-old girl Arya died due to cardiac arrest and not due to COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier the BMC had requested a man to verify any piece of information before sharing on social media after he had claimed that the 15 year old child died after she got vaccinated for COVID-19 at Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

See Tweet:

Breaks our heart to confirm the unfortunate demise of Arya, a very bright girl. Her family affirmed that it was a natural death due to cardiac arrest. May they have the strength to bear this loss. Legal action initiated against the ones using her picture maliciously #RIPArya https://t.co/iztOD6jrjH — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 14, 2022

