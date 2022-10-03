Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is organising a rangoli competition for its school staff and students on October 11. The competition will be held at 11 am at BMC school in Lower Parel east. Meanwhile, the competition will take place in 3 groups. The first group is dedicated to BMC employees, while the second group is for the teaching staff. While students can take part in the third group. Interested candidates can apply till 3 pm on October 8. World Rabies Day 2022: BMC Aims To Bring Rabies Down to Zero by 2030, Shares Myths and Facts About Disease Caused by Animal Bite.

Check Tweet:

महानगरपालिका शाळांमधील विद्यार्थी व शिक्षकांसाठी रांगोळी स्पर्धा महानगरपालिका कर्मचा-यांसाठी देखील रांगोळी स्पर्धेत स्वतंत्र गट दि. ११ ऑक्टोबर २०२२ रोजी ३ गटांमध्ये खुल्या रांगोळी स्पर्धेचे आयोजन pic.twitter.com/6hhfpoVEU2 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)