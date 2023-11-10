BMW 3-Series Car Pierced Into by Guard Rail After Crash in Gujarat, Video of Heavily-Damaged Luxury Four-Wheeler Goes Viral

The accident took place on an 8-lane highway in Gujarat. It is being reported that the driver of the BMW 3-Series car lost control of the vehicle while driving at a high-speed 150 kmph.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 10, 2023 10:32 AM IST

A shocking video of a fatal car accident has come to light from Gujarat. The one-minute, one-second video clip allegedly shows a BMW 3-series car after a deadly crash in Gujarat. While there is no confirmation of when the accident occurred, the incident seems to be recent. Reportedly, the viral clip shows the car severely damaged due to a crash in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. As per the post on X, the accident took place on an 8-lane highway in Gujarat. It is being reported that the driver of the BMW 3-Series car lost control of the vehicle while driving at a high-speed 150 kmph. The video shows the car allegedly crashed into the guard rail of the highway that pierced into the vehicle. Gujarat Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Rolls Over After Hitting Divider in Bid to Save Biker, Terrifying Clip of Incident Surfaces.

Deadly Car Crash in Gujarat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 10, 2023 10:32 AM IST

A shocking video of a fatal car accident has come to light from Gujarat. The one-minute, one-second video clip allegedly shows a BMW 3-series car after a deadly crash in Gujarat. While there is no confirmation of when the accident occurred, the incident seems to be recent. Reportedly, the viral clip shows the car severely damaged due to a crash in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. As per the post on X, the accident took place on an 8-lane highway in Gujarat. It is being reported that the driver of the BMW 3-Series car lost control of the vehicle while driving at a high-speed 150 kmph. The video shows the car allegedly crashed into the guard rail of the highway that pierced into the vehicle. Gujarat Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Rolls Over After Hitting Divider in Bid to Save Biker, Terrifying Clip of Incident Surfaces.

Deadly Car Crash in Gujarat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
BMW Car Accident BMW Car Accident Video cctv footage Gandhinagar Highway Gujarat Gujarat BMW Car Crash Gujarat Road accident Viral Video
You might also like
Mitti Cafe Inaugurated Inside Supreme Court Complex, CJI DY Chandrachud, Other Judges Watch As Differently-Abled Children Perform National Anthem in Sign Language (Watch Video)
News

Mitti Cafe Inaugurated Inside Supreme Court Complex, CJI DY Chandrachud, Other Judges Watch As Differently-Abled Children Perform National Anthem in Sign Language (Watch Video)
Genius! Wicketkeeper Manages To Complete Catch With His Back After Ball Slips Out of Hand During Local Tennis-Ball Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral
Cricket

Genius! Wicketkeeper Manages To Complete Catch With His Back After Ball Slips Out of Hand During Local Tennis-Ball Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral
News

Mitti Cafe Inaugurated Inside Supreme Court Complex, CJI DY Chandrachud, Other Judges Watch As Differently-Abled Children Perform National Anthem in Sign Language (Watch Video)
Genius! Wicketkeeper Manages To Complete Catch With His Back After Ball Slips Out of Hand During Local Tennis-Ball Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral
Cricket

Genius! Wicketkeeper Manages To Complete Catch With His Back After Ball Slips Out of Hand During Local Tennis-Ball Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral
Burmese Python Caught in US: Conservationist, His Son Capture 17-Foot Giant Snake in Florida (See Pic and Video)
Viral

Burmese Python Caught in US: Conservationist, His Son Capture 17-Foot Giant Snake in Florida (See Pic and Video)
Bhupendra Jogi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Recreate 'Naam Bataiye' Viral Video Meme, New Instagram Reel Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
Viral

Bhupendra Jogi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Recreate 'Naam Bataiye' Viral Video Meme, New Instagram Reel Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
Google Trends Google Trends
Artificial rain in Delhi
20K+ searches
Delhi Weather
20K+ searches
Sara Ali Khan
20K+ searches
Govardhan puja
5K+ searches
KTR Rama Rao
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
Artificial rain in Delhi
20K+ searches
Delhi Weather
20K+ searches
Sara Ali Khan
20K+ searches
Govardhan puja
5K+ searches
KTR Rama Rao
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma