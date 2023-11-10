BMW 3-Series Car Pierced Into by Guard Rail After Crash in Gujarat, Video of Heavily-Damaged Luxury Four-Wheeler Goes Viral

A shocking video of a fatal car accident has come to light from Gujarat. The one-minute, one-second video clip allegedly shows a BMW 3-series car after a deadly crash in Gujarat. While there is no confirmation of when the accident occurred, the incident seems to be recent. Reportedly, the viral clip shows the car severely damaged due to a crash in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. As per the post on X, the accident took place on an 8-lane highway in Gujarat. It is being reported that the driver of the BMW 3-Series car lost control of the vehicle while driving at a high-speed 150 kmph. The video shows the car allegedly crashed into the guard rail of the highway that pierced into the vehicle. Gujarat Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Rolls Over After Hitting Divider in Bid to Save Biker, Terrifying Clip of Incident Surfaces.

Deadly Car Crash in Gujarat

GUJARAT | This incident is from Gujarat where we can see a BMW 3-Series after a crash. The incident happened on an 8-lane highway. While the exact details remain unknown, it is likely that the BMW 3-Series driver lost control of the vehicle at a high-speed 150 kmph. The car… pic.twitter.com/Xpn9qnQU2O — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) November 8, 2023

