West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday informed about bomb explosions outside the residence of Member Parliament Arjun Singh. Dhankhar tweeted saying that the wanton violence in West Bengal shows no sign of abating and termed it as 'worrisome'.

"Bomb explosions outside the residence of Member of Parliament Arjun Singh this morning is worrisome," tweets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/3WXSIsaJgS — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

