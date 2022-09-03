The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Government of India, Serum Institute, Bill Gates, AIIMS director, DCGI chief, and others after a man named Dilip Lunawat filed a petition seeking Rs 1000 crore as compensation for the death of his daughter Dr Snehal Lunawat. According to reports, Dr Snehal Lunawat died after taking the Covishield vaccine. In his petition, Dilip Lunawat blamed the Government and others for misrepresenting the facts about the COVID vaccine by making false claims about its safety & 'Forcing' Medical practitioners to take the vaccine.

Check Tweet:

Bombay HC issues notice to Government of India, Serum Institute, Bill Gates, AIIMS director, DCGI chief & others on a petition filed by a man named Dilip Lunawat seeking Rs 1000 crore as compensation for the death of his daughter Dr Snehal Lunawat after taking Covishield vaccine — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)